9-year-old Iowa boy saves family from house fire in Des Moines

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A nine-year-old boy saved his family after their mobile home caught fire Wednesday morning in Des Moines.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the family was sleeping at the home in Kings Mobile Home Park

The child, Juan Gomez, woke up and smelled smoke. He then ran to his mom’s room to wake her up.

The family scrambled to get out, but flames were already blocking the front door, and parts of the ceiling started to fall.

That’s when the boy took it upon himself to comfort his little sisters.

“She was scared and she started crying. I told Cecilia it will be okay,” Juan said.

All five members of the family and their two dogs made it out alive thanks to Juan’s quick actions.

“I don’t know how to say it,” Gomez said. “I’m just really happy that I saved them and I can still make memories with my family.”

The fire destroyed the mobile home. Friends and family have donated new shoes, winter coats, backpacks and other items to the family.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

