National Guard sees troops reupping despite COVID, hard year

WASHINGTON (AP) — All over the U.S., state National Guard units are seeing dramatic reenlistment rates, even as their troops juggle near constant duties with COVID-19, natural disasters and other military deployments.

For some, it’s a job that could become a 20-year career — and provide tuition assistance and employment skills they’ll always be able to use.

And it’s also a fulfilling part-time avocation that lets them give back to their communities.

That’s especially true during the pandemic, as they help with testing, vaccinations, hospital work and more, in addition to the emergency disaster help they’re noted for.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.