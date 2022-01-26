Meet Jessie: Alburnett Community Schools’ therapy dog

ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - A school day is about academics but for many students mental health is now a big part of every day.

”She really connects with students who maybe don’t have the verbal skills to tell me what’s wrong,” said Brittany Gulher, Alburnett School Councilor.

Meet Jessie. For around four years, Jessie has been a therapy dog at Alburnett Community Schools.

Throughout the school day, Jessie serves as a positive interaction for students... helping them reach a calmer and more positive place in the classroom.

”It has been amazing. The days that I bring Jessie I can just feel so much more of a positive presence with students. Honestly, I don’t have to work as hard. Because she is able to connect with students in a way that just calms them,” said Gulher.

Whether it’s helping younger students take a break...

”To play fetch!” said Aiden Hamous.

Or giving older students a chance to get away from the activities and even the stress of the school day....

”I think it’s just nice to know that she always is there. And it’s like, she doesn’t care if you’re having a bad day or a good day. She’ll always just like come see you and be there for you and just wants loves. So, I think it’s nice,” said Kylie Wormwood, Alburnett 9th Grader.

With Jessie, there’s no worry of judgement or disappointment... It’s the outlook of a dog, after all.

”There’s that unconditional positive regard with a dog. So, when they’re reading to Jessie, she doesn’t know if they make a mistake. Or if they make a mistake with their behavior or make a bad choice, Jessie’s going to love them anyway. And it just helps their mood to feel so much more calm or more positive, which then in turn helps learning to happen in the classroom,” said Gulher.

