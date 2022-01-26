Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run, assault in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police arrested a man they say caused a hit-and-run crash before assaulting a woman.

Police said they were called at around 3:30 p.m. about a vehicle that had been rear-ended at Boyson Road and 10th Street. Police said the person who hit the vehicle took off.

Officials said Gabriel Rice drove to the Azure apartment complex next to the intersection, forced his way into an apartment and assaulted a woman.

Witnesses told police he also tried to force that woman into his vehicle.

Rice faces several charges including second degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and leaving the scene of an accident.

