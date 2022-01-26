Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run, assault in Marion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police arrested a man they say caused a hit-and-run crash before assaulting a woman.

Police said they were called at around 3:30 p.m. about a vehicle that had been rear-ended at Boyson Road and 10th Street. Police said the person who hit the vehicle took off.

Officials said Gabriel Rice drove to the Azure apartment complex next to the intersection, forced his way into an apartment and assaulted a woman.

Witnesses told police he also tried to force that woman into his vehicle.

Rice faces several charges including second degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits a marine outside the Marine Barracks Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 25,...
Biden’s big test: Proving he can rally allies against Putin
One of the two former executives in charge of the 2018 Newbo Evolve festival will appear in...
Former GoCR executive to appear in court over 2018 NewBo Evolve
One of the two former executives in charge of the 2018 Newbo Evolve festival will appear in...
Former GoCR executive to appear in court over 2018 NewBo Evolve
RAGBRAI will announce this year's route for the ride across the state this week.
RAGBRAI to announce 2022 route Friday
Peosta now has a new mayor.
Pfab wins Peosta mayoral special election