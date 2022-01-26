Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Move over chocolate chip cookie dough – we’re making room for Nutty Bar ice cream!
Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream are teaming up to put a cold and creamy twist on the classic snack-time treats.
Seven new snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors will debut at Walmart stores on Feb. 1.
They include:
- Oatmeal Creme Pies
- Cosmic Brownies
- Zebra Cakes
- Honey Buns
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
- Swiss Rolls
- Nutty Bars
The new flavors come on the heels of the recently introduced Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream that became a hit for the holiday season.
