Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark sets Big Ten record with 17 assists

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is congratulated as she heads to the bench during the second half of...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is congratulated as she heads to the bench during the second half of the team's college basketball game against Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Iowa defeated Kentucky 86-72. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)(Ronald Cortes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, a career-high 17 assists and seven rebounds, nearly missing her third triple-double in four games, and No. 23 Iowa beat Penn State 107-79 to spoil Makenna Marisa’s third 30-plus performance of the season.

Clark, who was named the Big Ten player of the week for the fourth consecutive time on Monday, was 6 of 17 from the field with four 3-pointers — one from the logo.

Clark set a Big Ten record for assists in a conference game, breaking the mark on a pass in the lane to AJ Ediger for a 98-73 lead, and she was taken out a few seconds later.

Marisa, second in the league in scoring behind Clark, finished with 32 points to surpass 1,000 for her career.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19.
Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Czinano scores 21, No. 25 Iowa women beat Illinois 82-56
Czinano scores 21, No. 25 Iowa women beat Illinois 82-56
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates with teammate Kris Murray (24) at the end of an NCAA...
Murray brothers take charge late, Iowa beats Penn St. 68-51
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is congratulated as she heads to the bench during the second half of...
Clark sets Big Ten record, No. 25 Iowa women rout Gophers
Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Harper gives Rutgers 48-46 win over Iowa