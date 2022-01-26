Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City man arrested for alleged 2021 shots fired incident

Police said 38-year-old Alajuwon Johnson, of Iowa City, is charged with intimidation with a...
Police said 38-year-old Alajuwon Johnson, of Iowa City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.(Johnson County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shots fired incident that happened last year.

Police said 38-year-old Alajuwon Johnson, of Iowa City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on June 10, 2021. Police responded to a report of gunshots at 1100 Arthur Street. They said they found shell casings at the location.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday
Maureen “Mo" Shiela Kimmerle
Independence woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraudulent practice and theft

Latest News

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke with people at a town hall in Anamosa.
Rep. Hinson holds town hall in Anamosa
A woman from Independence is sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzling tens of thousands...
Independence woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraudulent practice and theft
Dubuque man sentenced to prison after fleeing police, tossing firearm
The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning at a Cedar Falls...
Fans get photos of Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee