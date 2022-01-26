Iowa City man arrested for alleged 2021 shots fired incident
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shots fired incident that happened last year.
Police said 38-year-old Alajuwon Johnson, of Iowa City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on June 10, 2021. Police responded to a report of gunshots at 1100 Arthur Street. They said they found shell casings at the location.
