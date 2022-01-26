Iowa City area police team up to provide a look “Behind the Badge” during 4-week program

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City and North Liberty police departments, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are teaming up to offer a four-week course designed to give interested community members an inside look at how law enforcement agencies in the area operate.

The program “Behind the Badge” will include topics on K9 officers, bomb squad, special response team, and Crisis Intervention, as well as information from community partners.

The course is an offshoot of the Community Police Academy, which will not take place this year.

The course will be held on Wednesday nights, March 23 - April 6, 2022, and each session will last approximately three hours.

Participants will be expected to adhere to Johnson County mask requirements at the Joint Emergency Communication Center and are strongly encouraged to wear a mask on university property.

Due to social distancing requirements, the course is limited to 25 participants selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The cost is $10, but may be waived for eligible participants. Participants will also undergo a background check.

Cash or checks can be accepted. Checks must be made out to the City of Iowa City regardless of which community you are registering in. Application materials can be found here. Printed applications will also be available at the drop-off locations listed below. Please mail or hand-deliver completed applications to one of the following locations:

  • Iowa City Police Department, 410 E. Washington St., Iowa City, IA 52240
  • North Liberty Police Department, 340 N. Main St., North Liberty, IA 52317
  • University of Iowa Police Department, 200 S. Capitol St., Suite 808, Iowa City, IA 52242

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on March 11, 2022 to be considered for the 2022 course.

Applications will be processed as they are received until all course slots are filled. Accepted applicants will be notified via email approximately one week after their application has been received.

