Investigation underway in Rockwell City subject suffering gunshot wound

File photo of police lights(WGCL File photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, January 25th, at approximately 12:30 pm, Rockwell City Police were called to Casey’s General store for a report of a subject needing help.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a male subject suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to Stuart Memorial Community Hospital and later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist with the case.

The victim has not been identified at this time and is reportedly in stable condition.

