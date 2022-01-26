HACAP faces workforce challenges as new year begins

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - As families adjust to the changes in their workplace from the pandemic, an increase in demand for childcare has hit the nation.

The Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) has felt the strain of this increase in demand as a result and is seeking employees that can fill openings across their Head Start Centers, which provides childcare needs for families with low income. Without filling these critical roles, these essential HACAP services may see disruption or closure altogether.

”We invite individuals who want to make a difference to join our team.” says Jane Drapeaux, HACAP CEO. HACAP offers employees a variety of benefits, including health insurance, competitive wages, professional development, paid time off, nine company holidays, and Retirement Savings (IPERS and 403b) with generous company match and a $1200 retention bonus.

HACAP operates Head Start Centers in Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Washington.

Anyone interested in becoming a HACAP team member can search for jobs in their area and apply online at //Hacap.org/careers. In addition, prospective employees can learn more about HACAP employee benefits online.

