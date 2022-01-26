Show You Care
Guatemalan Man sentenced to prison for illegally reentering the United States after being deported three times

KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Guatemalan man illegally present in the United States residing in Waterloo, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

37-year-old Juan Ramirez-Morales plea guilty to one count of illegal reentry into the U.S. after having been deported. Ramirez-Morales admitted he had previously been deported in December 2012, April 2013, and October 2013.

Ramirez-Morales was convicted in the Iowa District Court for Black Hawk County of Operating While Intoxicated, second offense, a felony, in 2011. He was also convicted in Black Hawk County of Operating While Intoxicated for offenses occurring in 2005 and 2006, and for Operating a Motorboat While Intoxicated in 2019.

Ramirez-Morales was sentenced to 10 months in prison and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his term ends.

