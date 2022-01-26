Show You Care
Former GoCR executive to appear in court over 2018 NewBo Evolve

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two former executives in charge of the 2018 Newbo Evolve festival will appear in court on Wednesday.

Doug Hargrave was the finance director of Go Cedar Rapids, the non-profit that hosted the three-day concert event.

The city lost an estimated $2.3 million from NewBo Evolve. Many vendors were also never paid for the event.

Prosecutors say Hargrave and then-president of GoCR, Aaron McCreight, falsified budget and ticket sale projections to get bank loans for the event.

Both men are charged with federal bank fraud and face up to 30 years in prison.

Hargrave is set to appear in court this afternoon at 4 at the U-S district court building in Cedar Rapids.

He’s expected to plead guilty.

