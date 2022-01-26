Fans get photos of Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee shoppers in Cedar Falls snapped photos and videos of Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner on Tuesday.

The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

From footballs to frozen foods! @NFL legends (and former @northerniowa Panther) @kurt13warner and Peyton Manning were spotted at the #CedarFalls Hy-Vee today! 🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/zi5XswsLhF — City of Cedar Falls (@CityCF) January 25, 2022

The Cedar Falls Visitor Center shared a quick video on Facebook saying, “Ever wonder what it’s like when two NFL Hall of Famers go to the grocery store together? Welcome to Cedar Falls, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning!”

The video shows fans having gathered around, with their phones out, while Warner throws packages of paper towels to Manning. It also said the two were at the College Square Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee has not said officially why the two were there.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.