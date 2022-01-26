Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fans get photos of Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee

The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning at a Cedar Falls...
The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning at a Cedar Falls Hy-Vee on Tuesday.(City of Cedar Falls)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee shoppers in Cedar Falls snapped photos and videos of Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner on Tuesday.

The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

The Cedar Falls Visitor Center shared a quick video on Facebook saying, “Ever wonder what it’s like when two NFL Hall of Famers go to the grocery store together? Welcome to Cedar Falls, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning!”

The video shows fans having gathered around, with their phones out, while Warner throws packages of paper towels to Manning. It also said the two were at the College Square Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee has not said officially why the two were there.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday
Maureen “Mo" Shiela Kimmerle
Independence woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraudulent practice and theft

Latest News

Dubuque man sentenced to prison after fleeing police, tossing firearm
Henry Earl Dinkins, 47.
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol...
7th Iowa man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Sioux City man is now the 7th Iowan to face charges for taking part in the January 6th U.S....
7th Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot