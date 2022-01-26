Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque man sentenced to prison after fleeing police, tossing firearm

(Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon.

Police said 33-year-old Christopher Evans tried to get rid of a loaded firearm, $14,000 in cash, and marijuana while fleeing officers after striking a vehicle with a pregnant woman, two children and an adult man.

Both the pregnant woman and a child were injured in the crash.

Evans pleaded guilty on June 7, 2021. He was sentenced to 110 months in prison and a 3-year-term of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday
Maureen “Mo" Shiela Kimmerle
Independence woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraudulent practice and theft

Latest News

The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning at a Cedar Falls...
Fans get photos of Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee
Henry Earl Dinkins, 47.
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol...
7th Iowa man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Sioux City man is now the 7th Iowan to face charges for taking part in the January 6th U.S....
7th Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot