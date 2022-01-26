Dubuque man sentenced to prison after fleeing police, tossing firearm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon.

Police said 33-year-old Christopher Evans tried to get rid of a loaded firearm, $14,000 in cash, and marijuana while fleeing officers after striking a vehicle with a pregnant woman, two children and an adult man.

Both the pregnant woman and a child were injured in the crash.

Evans pleaded guilty on June 7, 2021. He was sentenced to 110 months in prison and a 3-year-term of supervised release.

