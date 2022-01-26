‘Disruption’ possible as HACAP looks for new workers

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, known as HACAP, is hiring for over 20 Head Start positions.

According to a release, job vacancies along with an increased demand for child care workers could cause “disruption” or closures of Head Start centers across Iowa.

HACAP CEO Jane Drapeaux said the organization is looking for “individuals who want to make a difference.” HACAP also has openings across its other service programs.

Those interested in applying can visit the HACAP Careers page.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.