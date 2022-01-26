Community members in Fairfield speak out after council member correlates LGBTQ people with sex trafficking

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A statement meant to promote inclusion in Fairfield, led to controversy, when city council member Judy Ham said it could lead to perversions and sex trafficking. Confused and offended, several community members in Fairfield addressed the city council Monday night over the comments, which were made January 10th.

“This is called grooming if you don’t know what sex trafficking is,” Ham said while holding up the Statement of Intent prepared by the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.

The statement, condemns discrimination based on several factors including sexual orientation and gender identity.

Council member Doug Flournoy, responded to Ham’s concern at the January 10th meeting.

“No this document in and of itself is not grooming but it’s a component of grooming isn’t it,” Flournoy said.

“Yes it is,” Ham answered.

“Because you normalize and you teach children these are normal things for people to be doing,” Flournoy explained.

The conversation was tabled on the 10th, but led several LQBTQ residents to the microphone Monday night, to call on the city to pass the Statement of Intent.

“There’s no correlation between pedophilia, sex trafficking and the LGBT community,” Alex Thole said.

“We are disappointed by the hurtful comments and lack of empirical evidence to support the claims of sex trafficking and perversions that were said about the queer community,” said Ayla Sypersma.

After a discussion about possibly changing some of the wording, the original statement was voted on by the council and passed in a 4-3 vote.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.