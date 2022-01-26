Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder

Aryan Green
Aryan Green(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested 19-year-old Aryan Green on Tuesday in connection with an August 2021 shooting that occurred in the 800 block alley of 6th St SW, Cedar Rapids.

Officials say Green and another individual agreed to meet on August 26th with the intent to fight in a secluded alley near the corner of 8th Ave and 6th St. Sw. As the two met, Green drew a handgun and shot multiple times at the intended victim. Green then fled the area on foot. 

The intended victim was not injured. 

Evidence gathered by Cedar Rapids Police investigators led to the identification of Aryan Green as the shooter. 

Green was arrested without incident on outstanding warrants for Attempted Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent and Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

