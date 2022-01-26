Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

California judge delays enforcement of part of new bacon law

A plate of bacon sits on the kitchen table on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021,...
A plate of bacon sits on the kitchen table on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near Elliott, Iowa. A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be prohibitively expensive or available at all in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Mardesen already meets the California standards for the hogs he sells to specialty meat company Niman Ranch, which supported passage of Proposition 12 and requires all of its roughly 650 hog farmers to give breeding pigs far more room than mandated by the law. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has decided to delay enforcement of part of a new farm animal welfare law that critics said would cause price hikes and supply shortages for bacon and other fresh pork products in the state.

The law that went into effect Jan. 1 stemmed from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters set the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs.

Superior Court Judge James Arguelles says retailers and restaurants will not be subject to enforcement of the new restrictions on whole pork meat sales until six months after the state enacts final regulations.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits a marine outside the Marine Barracks Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 25,...
Biden’s big test: Proving he can rally allies against Putin
One of the two former executives in charge of the 2018 Newbo Evolve festival will appear in...
Former GoCR executive to appear in court over 2018 NewBo Evolve
One of the two former executives in charge of the 2018 Newbo Evolve festival will appear in...
Former GoCR executive to appear in court over 2018 NewBo Evolve
RAGBRAI will announce this year's route for the ride across the state this week.
RAGBRAI to announce 2022 route Friday
Peosta now has a new mayor.
Pfab wins Peosta mayoral special election