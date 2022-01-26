Show You Care
Bitter cold, dangerous wind chills start Tuesday, temperatures improve in the afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a bitterly cold morning all across eastern Iowa as temperatures settle down to the minus teens.

A few minus 20s are also possible shortly after sunrise, which would be around records for this time of year. Even a light wind will generate wind chills around -30.

This afternoon, things will get better as temperatures climb into the teens.

Tonight, temperatures will continue to slowly rise as a warm front approaches, which may generate a few scattered flurries going into tomorrow.

Plan on colder temperatures again going into Friday, though it won’t be as cold as what we have right now.

Look for highs to get back into the 20s by the weekend.

