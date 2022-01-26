Show You Care
Bill would prevent tracking religious exemptions from vaccine requirements with federal money

US Rep. Ashley Hinson
US Rep. Ashley Hinson(Courtesy: legis.iowa.gov)
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) wants to keep federal funds from being used to keep records of religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Hinson, along with Congressman Ralph Norman from South Carolina, introduced the Religious Freedom Over Mandates Act.

Hinson said, “Those who choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons should be able to do so without fear of the government putting their information in a database. Any form of database tracking religious beliefs flies in the face of our First Amendment—U.S. citizens are guaranteed the right to make their own medical decisions without fear of government reprisal. The Religious Freedom Over Mandates Act will ensure that no federal funding is used to track those who opt for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccines.”

