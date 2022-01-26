Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Biden’s big test: Proving he can rally allies against Putin

President Joe Biden visits a marine outside the Marine Barracks Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 25,...
President Joe Biden visits a marine outside the Marine Barracks Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s effort to rally support ahead of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is the latest big test of his ability to bridge ideological gaps and balance competing interests to build effective coalitions.

His record so far as president suggests it’s no sure thing. Biden is trying to pull off the kind of alliance on the international front that has eluded him on his domestic agenda as he faces defeats on voting rights and his signature domestic and climate spending bill.

The pileup of difficult moments goes to the twin pillars of Biden’s 2020 candidacy: that he could get things done competently at home and restore America’s standing in the world.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines

Latest News

A man who survived COVID-19 after months in the hospital is giving an ICU nurse hope.
COVID-19 patient’s recovery gives ICU nurse hope
Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
Experts considering pan-coronavirus vaccine
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Coast Guard searches vast sea for 39 people lost off Florida
One of the two former executives in charge of the 2018 Newbo Evolve festival will appear in...
Former GoCR executive to appear in court over 2018 NewBo Evolve