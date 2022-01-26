Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

7th Iowa man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Matt Breen
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots.

Court documents, which were filed with the D.C. District Court, show Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, faces four charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Federal prosecutors say two days after the capitol riots, a tipster, who identified himself as one of Rader’s family members, said Rader had been sharing videos of himself on Capitol grounds, and inside the Capitol building, on January 6th.

In subsequent interviews, a member of Rader’s family, and another “tipster” told investigators Rader did, in fact, attend the capitol riots. But, none of the videos Rader shared showed him inside the Capitol building. An FBI special agent, who was investigating the case, reviewed

A review of Verizon cell phone records showed Rader’s device inside the Capitol building, on January 6th, as well.

Rader was released on bond. He’s set to have his next hearing, via Zoom, on Thursday, January 27th, at 1:00pm ET.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines

Latest News

Henry Earl Dinkins, 47.
Trial delayed for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
A Sioux City man is now the 7th Iowan to face charges for taking part in the January 6th U.S....
7th Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The trial for the Davenport man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is...
Trial for man charged in death of Breasia Terrell delayed
A judge delayed the enforcement of a California law which some say could hurt pig producers in...
Judge delays enforcement of California pork law that could hurt Iowa producers