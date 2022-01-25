Wind Chill Advisory continues, record cold possible Tuesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wind Chill Advisory continues Tuesday, with highs barely getting above zero for most.

Wind chills will stay below zero the entire day. Many schools in eastern Iowa are opening late due to the cold. See the list here.

As the wind backs off Tuesday night, temperatures will fall into the -10 to -20 range, which will be near record lows for tomorrow morning.

Cold weather continues into Wednesday, with some moderation likely by Thursday, as highs return to the upper 20s and lower 30s by then.

In terms of precipitation, there’s not much expected for the rest of the week, aside from a few flurries on Thursday.

