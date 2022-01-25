Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning

CASTALIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities confirmed a crash involving a Postville school bus and a train on Tuesday morning.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 9:20 a.m. near Castalia.

Officials have not confirmed the extent of any injuries in the crash, but said at least one of the people on the bus was taken to Decorah Hospital in an ambulance.

An investigator from the railroad will continue the investigation.

We’re working to get more detail in this developing story.

