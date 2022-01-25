Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTALIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities confirmed a crash involving a Postville school bus and a train on Tuesday morning.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 9:20 a.m. near Castalia.

Officials have not confirmed the extent of any injuries in the crash, but said at least one of the people on the bus was taken to Decorah Hospital in an ambulance.

An investigator from the railroad will continue the investigation.

We’re working to get more detail in this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19.
Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously
Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.
Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Map showing the boundaries for future growth between Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.
Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha agree to boundaries on expansion
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Woman dies in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire

Latest News

An investigation is underway at an assisted living facility in Bondurant after a woman’s death.
Iowa assisted living facility investigated after woman dies
Seeing your favorite sports teams play in person is an amazing experience for fans, but getting...
Iowa Hawkeye surprises fan with free tickets
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Hearing for Fairfield teens accused of murder delayed to February
A hearing for 2 teenagers accused of killing a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher has been...
Hearing for Fairfield teens accused of murder delayed to February