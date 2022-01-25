SaPaDaPaSo parade to only be held on Saturdays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A big change is coming to the annual Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in Cedar Rapids.

The SaPaDaPaSo parade will now only be held on Saturdays, and not the holiday if it falls on any other day of the week.

This year’s parade is set for March 12, but Saint Patrick’s Day is on March 17 this year.

The organization posted this year’s event on their Facebook page three weeks ago.

A person posed a question in the comments section about the move, and organizers responded saying, this will allow for greater participation and volunteer availability.

