Portion of Iowa River Trail in Iowa City closed for brush removal

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A portion of the Iowa River Trail will be closed beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, to remove brush and downed trees. 

The closure will stretch from just south of Napoleon Park to just south of McCollister Boulevard. This stretch of trail will be closed during work hours through the first week of February. 

Portions of the Iowa River Trail north of this closure are already closed as the CRANDIC Railroad completes work on the truss bridge.

