Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in southeastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a house fire earlier this month.

Washington County officials said in a news release Monday that 79-year-old John Henry Downer and 53-year-old Noel Edmond Downer both died in the Jan. 8 fire in Riverside.

Firefighters who responded to reports of the fire found the bodies inside the home, where the Downers lived.

Riverside is a community of 1,100 people about 13 miles south of Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19.
Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously
Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.
Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Map showing the boundaries for future growth between Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.
Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha agree to boundaries on expansion
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Woman dies in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire

Latest News

Authorities have identified the two people killed during a house fire earlier this month in...
Authorities identify two people killed in Riverside house fire
Iowa House Republicans are looking to make retirement income tax-free.
Iowa Republicans looking to make retirement income tax free
Iowa GOP lawmakers want to eliminate retirement income tax
Waterloo man convicted of killing wife, burning her body