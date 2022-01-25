Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officials find more than 1,200 fake IDs in shipment from Hong Kong, mostly for college students

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207...
When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Indianapolis discovered more than 1,200 counterfeit state driver’s licenses in three shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong.

Officials said the fake IDs were for more than 20 different states, and most were for college-age students.

The contents of the packages were described as “Game Card” with a value of $20. When U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.

“Counterfeit drivers licenses have historically been used by those under 21 years of age for the illegal consumption of alcohol, but fake IDs have also been used in criminal enterprises, such as identity theft cases and immigration fraud,” Chief CBP Officer Tim Hubbard said in a statement.

One shipment of fake IDs was heading to an address in Chicago and the other two were heading to addresses in New York.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19.
Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.
Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law
Map showing the boundaries for future growth between Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.
Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha agree to boundaries on expansion

Latest News

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
Lee Jung-jae stars in "Squid Game" as Seong Gi-hun.
Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors show video of George Floyd’s last day in trial of 3 former officers
Wind Chill Alerts
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday
A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say