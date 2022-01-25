Life-long love of dance inspires Student of the Month Jessie Pospisil

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In her dance shoes, high school senior Jessie Pospisil is most in her element.

“I can be myself, and it really teaches me to be confident,” she said.

It’s just some of the shoes she wears in her sometimes 14-hour long days at Cedar Valley Christian School in Cedar Rapids. Her school years have been filled with practices for activities, like basketball, speech, cheer, volleyball, and music groups, along with classes, where she’s a Straight A student.

“If it’s an activity at Cedar Valley Christian School, Jessie is involved in it,” said Robin Crow, who has taught Jessie since she was in 6th grade.

“When sometimes it’s easy to get negative about the pandemic, about all kinds of things, she’s the ones who’s going to bring people back up,” Crow said.

Along with learning from her parents, teachers like Crow help shape who she is today.

“I’ve had a lot of wonderful young people go through Cedar Valley Christian School, but Jessie is one that I will always, always remember,” Crow said.

“Anytime I’ve ever needed help, [Crow has] always been there to help me through something, or anytime I’ve been in a bad situation, she’s always been there to talk me through it,” Jessie said.

Her faith and family motivates her.

“The most special thing about Jessie is that she really, really loves the Lord, and that is really evident here in the way she interacts with students, and teachers and everyone really that she comes in contact with,” said Crow.

Jessie plans to go to Central College in Pella, where she’ll keep putting on her dance shoes to be on the dance team, just as she did at age five.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.