Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Kansas governor calls for investigation into teen’s death

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered the state agency that oversees foster care to investigate the death of a 17-year-old who was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes last fall at a Wichita juvenile intake center after his foster father called begging for help because the teen was hallucinating.

Kelly called the situation “tragic” in calling for the Kansas Department for Children and Families to review the case of Cedric Lofton and see if policies needed to be changed.

Her comments come one week after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett expressed concerns about the handling of Lofton’s case when he announced that he wouldn’t file any criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19.
Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.
Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law
Map showing the boundaries for future growth between Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.
Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha agree to boundaries on expansion

Latest News

Iowa organizations recognize National Human Trafficking Prevention month with new efforts to...
Iowa organizations recognize National Human Trafficking Prevention month with new efforts to raise awareness
Community members in Fairfield speak out after council member correlates LGBTQ people with sex...
Community members in Fairfield speak out after council member correlates LGBTQ people with sex trafficking
In this Aug. 28, 2020 file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Judge temporarily restores New York’s mask mandate
Iowa organizations recognize National Human Trafficking Prevention month with new efforts to...
Iowa organizations recognize National Human Trafficking Prevention month with new efforts to raise awareness
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness at officers’ trial says he believed Floyd would die