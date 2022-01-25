Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa’s December unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

Iowa Workforce Development reports 8,300 new unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between...
Iowa Workforce Development reports 8,300 new unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 21 and June 27.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday that the rate was down from November’s 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs.

The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly. Iowa’s rate was ranked 20th nationally.

Nebraska continued to have the nation’s lowest rate at 1.7%.

The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19.
Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously
Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.
Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Map showing the boundaries for future growth between Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.
Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha agree to boundaries on expansion

Latest News

Dietitian explains how to work pomegranate into your diet
Dietitian explains how to work pomegranate into your diet
A big change is coming to the annual Saint Patrick's Day celebration in Cedar Rapids.
SaPaDaPaSo parade to only be held on Saturdays
A big change is coming to the annual Saint Patrick's Day celebration in Cedar Rapids.
SaPaDaPaSo parade to only be held on Saturdays
An investigation is underway at an assisted living facility in Bondurant after a woman's death.
Death investigation at Iowa care facility