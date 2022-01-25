Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeye surprises fan with free tickets

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COON RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - Seeing your favorite sports team play in person is an amazing experience for fans, but getting a message from one of the team’s best players is even bigger.

Jasemine Bybee, from Coon Rapids in west central Iowa, is a huge Hawkeye Football fan.

She said she tweeted about how much she wants to go to a Hawkeyes home game. Her message got the attention of Hawkeyes’ quarterback Spencer Petras.

“And then Spencer personally messaged me, which I was like — I was shocked and had no idea what to do I almost wanted to drop my phone in shock. I guess and he said he would get me a ticket to the Bowl game and then I told him I wasn’t able to go to the bowl game and then he said ‘well reach out to me and I’ll see you next year for a ticket’ and I was like, what?” Bybee said.

Jasemine says she still can’t believe he reached her.

She’s excited to go to her first Hawkeye football game next season thanks to Petras.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

