Iowa assisted living facility investigated after woman dies

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) - An investigation is underway at an assisted living facility in Bondurant after a woman’s death.

It happened at Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, a facility for people with dementia. Officials said the woman was found outside in freezing conditions.

Temperatures at the time last Friday at around 6:30 a.m. were negative nine degrees.

Polk County deputies responded as it started as a medical assistance call. The woman was conscious when they arrived.

KCCI reports the Iowa’s Department of Inspections and Appeals gave the facility a fine in 2020 for not having a policy or procedure for their alarm system. Assisted living programs for people with dementia are required to have an operating alarm system on each exit door.

The fine came after a man had left the building and climbed a secure fence. The facility was later found compliant.

Now the sheriff’s office is working to find answers in this new case.

“To have this exact situation is not common at all,” Lt. Ryan Evans said. “Our investigators are really getting involved in it. This isn’t going to be a prolonged event I would say. They really want to find out why this happened. If there’s any criminal aspect to it at all, the charges could go I suppose to neglect of a dependent person if they were in fact dependent.”

The facility is cooperating with the investigation.

