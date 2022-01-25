Show You Care
Inmate passes away at Muscatine County Jail

Brian Keith Marston
Brian Keith Marston(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 22nd, An inmate passed away at the Muscatine County Jail.

Aurothies say 55-year-old Brian Keith Marston was making statements that lead the officers to believe he may have been having a medical issue. As Muscatine County Correctional Officers were removing him from a cellblock he became unresponsive.

Officers started CPR and AED procedures before being joined by paramedics from the Muscatine Fire Department. Despite the best efforts of the officers and paramedics, the Marston passed.

Martson had been brought into the facility on January 15th to commence a prison sentence.

The incident is under investigation.

