Independence woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraudulent practice and theft

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - 57-year-old Maureen “Mo Shiela Kimmerle was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

Kimmerle pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree and Theft in the First Degree, both a Class C Felony, for embezzling nearly $72,000 from the Independence Mental Health Employees Local 2987 of AFSCME Council 61.

She fraudulently altered the union’s records to avoid detection of her actions while serving as its treasurer from 2011 to 2016 and president from 2016 to 2020.

In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, Kimmerle must also pay victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the State for DNA profiling.

