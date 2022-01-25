Show You Care
Hearing for Fairfield teens accused of murder delayed to February

By Anne Hughes
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A Jan. 27 hearing for Jeremy Goodale and Willard “Chaiden” Miller will be moved to Feb. 10 at 1 pm.

Court documents don’t say why the hearing was continued, but both parties agreed to the change.

The hearing will be about a motion filed back in December by both defense attorneys to have the teens tried as juveniles.

Court documents filed by their defense attorneys say both teens have no previous criminal history or court involvement.

The two teens are being tried as adults for the November murder of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Both Miller and Goodale are being held on $1 million bonds. Back on December 3, a judge denied lowering the bonds for the two while prosecutors argued it should be raised.

They are set to go on trial in April. Arrest affidavits revealed that social media exchanges showed Goodale had knowledge of Graber’s disappearance and death.

They also included information about plans to kill Graber. Graber was last seen in the area of Chautauqua Park on November 2nd. Graber frequently went for walks at that park, according to the affidavits. Her family reported her missing on the morning of November 3rd.

Later that day, police found her body in the park hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. According to the affidavits, the initial investigation indicated Graber suffered “inflicted trauma” to the head.

Police have not released a motive.

