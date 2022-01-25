Five Flags staff hopeful Dubuque City Council will move $74 million expansion project forward

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After discussions about a $74 million expansion project on the Five Flags Center were put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff are hopeful 2022 will be the year Dubuque city council members will decide to move forward with the project.

“It has been over two to three years now that we have been talking about this and I think the city council, hopefully, is ready to move forward and, at least, bring everything up to speed so that the entire community can have a say on what happens in the core of downtown and Five Flags Center,” H.R. Cook, Five Flags’ general manager, said.

The project consists of doing work in both the Five Flags Arena and the Five Flags Theater.

For the arena, which was built in 1979, that would mean tearing it down and building a new one. Capacity would increase from 4,000 to about 6,500 seats. Cook explained the plan is also to add more bathrooms, expand concessions and building concourses.

The theater, on the other hand, was built in 1910 and must stay up as it is a historic building. Cook mentioned they plan on adding more seats, upgrading equipment, and making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“ADA was non-existent in the 70s when the arena and the theater, of course, were built,” Cook emphasized.

Cook said the venues currently offer limited space, which has forced them to turn down certain acts and events and, as a consequence, it has made an impact on revenue.

“We get calls a lot from artists, agents who want to come to our facilities, they want to come to our town to play, and we just do not have the size to be able to fit the size of the tour that is coming through,” he explained. “So we have turned down quite a bit of business.”

Over the years, the project has faced some opposition: people who think it would be irresponsible to spend $74 million on this, especially in the middle of a pandemic. Cook said, however, he believes there are some important positives that come with the expansions.

“There will always be dark times and there will be always something to say, ‘Now is not the right time’, I mean, it is an expensive venture,” he mentioned. “But it is important to be able to take care of the citizens as far as those arts and culture, and you have employers out there that are trying to draw employees to this town, to Dubuque, so the more amenities that you give to these families to be able to come live here, the more you are going to be able to entice more to come live in Dubuque.”

Dubuque city council members were supposed to meet Monday night for a work session on the Five Flags expansion project. The meeting was postponed because of “staff illnesses” according to a city press release.

Cook said the purpose of tonight’s meeting was to get council members up to speed, since it has been more than a year and a half since council members have heard updates on the project. The council could eventually choose to move forward with a date for a referendum vote, or to put it on the back burner again.

