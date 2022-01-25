Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash north of Marion
Car crash
One person has serious injuries after one vehicle crash on Edgewood Road
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Woman dies in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire
Eastern Iowa family who lost memories in Colorado wildfire.
Iowa native asking community for help after losing everything in Colorado wildfire
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Family sues Dubuque school district over sexual assault

Latest News

A new Five Flags Center could cost around $74 million.
Five Flags Center discussions on expansion to begin
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
Linn County Board of Supervisors approves Coggon Solar Project 2-1
Linn County Board of Supervisors approves Coggon Solar Project 2-1
Linn County Board of Supervisors approves Coggon Solar Project 2-1