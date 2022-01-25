Show You Care
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday

Wind Chill Alerts
By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind Chill Warning and Advisory in place through Noon Wednesday.

Arctic high pressure moves across the state of Iowa as the cold continues to move in. The high will sit over the state overnight tonight. This gives us perfect cooling conditions. A clear sky and slight wind will allow the temperature to drop quickly. Overnight lows fall into the negative teens and 20s, with some potential record lows by Wednesday morning.

With temperatures that are cold even a light wind creates dangerous wind chill values. We could see wind chills colder than -30 overnight through Wednesday morning. Use caution if you are going to be outside. Dress appropriately in layers with hats and gloves.

forecast vs record low
forecast vs record low(KCRG)

