Cold weather hits hard today, record cold possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s all about the cold for today, tonight and tomorrow! A Wind Chill Advisory continues today and with highs barely getting above zero for most, wind chills will stay below zero the entire day. As the wind backs off tonight, temperatures will fall into the -10 to -20 range which will be near record lows for tomorrow morning. Cold weather continues into tomorrow with some moderation likely by Thursday as highs return to the upper 20s and lower 30s by then. In terms of precipitation, there’s not much expected for the rest of the week aside from a few flurries on Thursday. Stay warm!

