Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity awarded $10,500 grant

Habitat for Humanity
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In order to help support the Derecho Rebuild project, the International Paper Foundation has awarded a $10,500 grant to Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity.

The grant will help Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity make crucial repairs to a home that was donated after losing its roof in the August 2020 derecho.

“After the devastation of the derecho, it’s important to remember that we can rebuild,” says Leslie Neugebauer, Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity development director. “Through the funds provided by International Paper, we are able to rehabilitate a home that was originally considered beyond repair. The family who is moving into it is so excited to have a home of their own.”

Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity aims to serve 30 more families in 2022.

