Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Big Papi elected to Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

Ortiz is a three-time World Series Champion with the Red Sox, and hit 541 career home runs.
Ortiz is a three-time World Series Champion with the Red Sox, and hit 541 career home runs.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ortiz, a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox, was named on 77.9% of ballots, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement.

He’s the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Hall.

Bonds, Clemens and Curt Schilling were all rejected in their 10th and final seasons on the BBWAA ballot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19.
Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
Iowa City mother of two says she’s frustrated with mask exemption guidelines
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.
Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law
Map showing the boundaries for future growth between Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.
Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha agree to boundaries on expansion

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Breaking down the NFL’s overtime rule and why fans want to see it changed
Belle Plaine’s DeMeulenaere reaches 1,000 points without attempting a 3-pointer
Belle Plaine’s DeMeulenaere reaches 1,000 points without attempting a 3-pointer
Czinano scores 21, No. 25 Iowa women beat Illinois 82-56
Czinano scores 21, No. 25 Iowa women beat Illinois 82-56
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma,...
No. 15 Baylor hits 12 3s in 87-61 win over No. 7 Iowa State