Woman dies in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire

The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Fire Department / Background: AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a fire at a southwest side mobile home park on Sunday, according to city officials.

At around 3:51 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 488 Drake Street SW, part of the Kirkwood Estates manufactured home development. Firefighters observed smoke and flames escaping the roof area of the home. The fire was contained to the room where it started due to the firefighters’ efforts.

Mary Jo Carlson, 63, was inside the room where the fire took place and was evacuated from the residence. She died at the scene from her injuries.

The home suffered significant smoke and flame damage, according to officials.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

