Victims named in fatal Riverside fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have named the two people that were killed in a house fire back on January 8th in Washington County.

The subjects who perished in the house fire have been identified as 80-year-old John Henry Downer and 53-year-old Noel Edmond Downer.

An autopsy is underway for the two victims. The fire is also still under investigation.

