Two Iowa men charged in motorcycle drag racing death

Michael David Crabb, 35, left, and Brady Joe Clausi, 23, right.
Michael David Crabb, 35, left, and Brady Joe Clausi, 23, right.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men have been charged with vehicular homicide because they were racing on their motorcycles at speeds over 150 mph with a third man who died in an October crash.

Des Moines Police say Michael David Crabb, 35, and Brady Joe Clausi, 23, were charged Jan. 6 with vehicular homicide by drag racing and vehicular homicide by driving recklessly. The Des Moines Register reports that Crabb was arrested Sunday morning while Clausi was already in jail on unrelated charges.

The crash happened on Oct. 19 when Clausi and Crabb were racing with Kyle Eugene Robert Hogue, 37, on Iowa Highway 28. Hogue crashed after he struck the median and lost control of his motorcycle. He died later at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

