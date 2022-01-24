Structure fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:48 A.M. on January 24th, 2022, the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call of a kitchen on fire in the 1200 block of east 5th street.

Upon arrival crews found smoke and flames coming from windows in the area of the first-floor kitchen. Fire crews entered the structure and found the majority of the fire in the kitchen area.

Fire units were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes. A cause has not been determined.

No occupants were in the building when crews arrived and no occupants were injured.

The fire is under investigation.

