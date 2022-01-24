Snow exits early, Wind Chill Advisory issued for late Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for slick roads as you head out on Monday to start your new school and work week.

The third and final clipper system should be out of the area by 7 or 8 a.m. However, even these small snows can cause issues on the roads.

It doesn’t take much snow to cause problems, and most areas did pick up measurable snowfall during the night.

Temperatures will be interesting Monday, and we’ll likely hit our highs around lunchtime, then sharply fall in the afternoon as gusty northwest wind takes over.

Given the fine, powdery consistency of the snowfall, patchy blowing snow is possible through tomorrow morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area, going into effect late Monday night through Tuesday for wind chills of -20 or colder.

The coldest night of the week looks like Tuesday night, with widespread lows of -10 to -20. Overall, very little precipitation is expected this week.

Road conditions 1/24 (KCRG)

