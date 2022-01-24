Snow exits early, watch for wind to pick up and colder temps to arrive tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for slick roads as you head out and start your new school and work week. It doesn’t take much snow to cause road problems and most areas did pick up measurable snowfall during the night. Temperatures will be interesting today and we’ll likely hit our highs around lunchtime, then sharply fall in the afternoon as gusty northwest wind takes over. Given the fine, powdery consistency of the snowfall, patchy blowing snow is possible through tomorrow morning. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area, going into effect late tonight through tomorrow for wind chills of -20 or colder. The coldest night of the week looks like tomorrow night with widespread lows of -10 to -20. Overall, very little precipitation is expected this week.

