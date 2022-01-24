Skillet to perform at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair announced Skillet is playing the opening night of the Iowa State Fair this year.

The alternative Christian band will open the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 11, at the grandstand.

This will be the band’s first appearance at the fair. Skillet takes the stage at 8 p.m. with tickets costing between $30-55, and they’re already available.

Other headliners already announced include Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

If you were at Winter Jam Tour Spectacular in Des Moines this weekend, you heard the news a little early... Now it's our... Posted by Iowa State Fair on Monday, January 24, 2022

