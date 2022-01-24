Return to the Arctic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The clearing sky tonight brings a temperature drop. Look for overnight lows to dip below zero with a wind chill -20 or colder. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in place through Tuesday. Highs rebound close to zero on Tuesday with lows plummeting into the teens and 20s below zero Wednesday morning. Overall snowfall looks to stay away into the weekend. Have a good night and stay warm.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.